Bulloch County remembers fallen deputy

BULLOCH CO, Ga. (WTOC) -As Savannah remembered a fallen police officer over the weekend, many in Bulloch County paused on Monday to remember a deputy lost almost two decades ago.
The annual memorial brought together Sergeant Wilbur Berry’s two families: his relatives from home, and his law enforcement family.
They packed the Sheriff’s office, even 18 years later. His widow listened as Sheriff Noel Brown and others retold memories of working with him.
“Sometimes it feels like its only been a year or two and some times it feels like forever since he’s been gone,” said Sgt. Berry’s widow, Judy.
Berry was shot and killed in a struggle with a suspect he was trying to arrest. The Sheriff says he’s shared Berry’s story with young deputies.
“Remembering this every year helps us know that, even with a kind heart and love for people, anything can happen when people are in trouble and trying to get away from law enforcement,” said Sheriff Noel Brown.
The Sheriff still urges his deputies to communicate with people and use arrest as a last resort. Berry’s former coworkers say they think of him often, even visiting his grave to remember.
The message: having to mourn even one fallen deputy is one too many.
Sheriff Brown says they plan to keep this memorial going to keep Sgt. Berry’s legacy alive.
