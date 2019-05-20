Dates, times for high school graduations

May 20, 2019 at 6:39 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 3:55 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time to turn those tassels! High school graduation ceremonies have already started in the Coastal Empire.

All Savannah-Chatham County Public School System high schools will hold graduation ceremonies at the Savannah Civic Center. The school, date and time is listed below:

SCCPSS (All at Civic Center)

Tue 5/21

  • Savannah Arts at 9 a.m.
  • Savannah Early College at Noon
  • Liberal Studies @ Savannah High at 3 p.m.

Wed 5/22

  • Woodville Tompkins at 9 a.m.
  • Islands HS at Noon
  • Windsor Forest HS at 3 p.m.

Thu 5/23

  • Beach HS at 9 a.m.
  • Jenkins HS at Noon
  • New Hampstead HS at 3 p.m.

Fri 5/24

  • Groves HS at 9 a.m.
  • Johnson HS a Noon

Here are dates and times for a few other counties in the WTOC viewing area.

Effingham Co

Fri 5/24

  • SE Effingham HS at 7 p.m. @ The Corral

Sat 5/25

  • Effingham Co HS at 7 p.m. @ Rebel Field

Beaufort Co

  • Fri 5/31: Bluffton HS
  • Sat 6/1: Battery Creek HS
  • Mon 6/3: Beaufort HS
  • Tue 6/4: May River HS
  • Wed 6/5: Whale Branch Early College HS
  • Thu 6/6: Hilton Head Island HS

