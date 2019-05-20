Dates, times for high school graduations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time to turn those tassels! High school graduation ceremonies have already started in the Coastal Empire.
All Savannah-Chatham County Public School System high schools will hold graduation ceremonies at the Savannah Civic Center. The school, date and time is listed below:
SCCPSS (All at Civic Center)
Tue 5/21
- Savannah Arts at 9 a.m.
- Savannah Early College at Noon
- Liberal Studies @ Savannah High at 3 p.m.
Wed 5/22
- Woodville Tompkins at 9 a.m.
- Islands HS at Noon
- Windsor Forest HS at 3 p.m.
Thu 5/23
- Beach HS at 9 a.m.
- Jenkins HS at Noon
- New Hampstead HS at 3 p.m.
Fri 5/24
- Groves HS at 9 a.m.
- Johnson HS a Noon
Here are dates and times for a few other counties in the WTOC viewing area.
Effingham Co
Fri 5/24
- SE Effingham HS at 7 p.m. @ The Corral
Sat 5/25
- Effingham Co HS at 7 p.m. @ Rebel Field
Beaufort Co
- Fri 5/31: Bluffton HS
- Sat 6/1: Battery Creek HS
- Mon 6/3: Beaufort HS
- Tue 6/4: May River HS
- Wed 6/5: Whale Branch Early College HS
- Thu 6/6: Hilton Head Island HS
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.