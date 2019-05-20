Hutchinson Island development rezoning request pushed back after Council postponed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Developers wanting to develop parts of Hutchinson Island will have to wait on a rezoning request set for a second reading after Savannah City Council’s meeting Thursday had to be postponed.
According to a city spokesperson, agenda items that were to be considered at Council’s regularly scheduled meeting and work session this Thursday will be pushed back to the June 6th meeting.
WTOC spoke to Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach about the project proposal on Hutchinson Island.
DeLoach said he’s excited about the thought of Hutchinson Island development, and added it’s long overdue.
It's not if, but when undeveloped areas of Hutchinson Island will start to change, ushering in new retail, residential and recreational space for visitors and residents to enjoy.
Across the Savannah River from the parcel up for rezoning consideration, City Council members will decide two things: whether or not to approve an amendment to a zoning ordinance to create the Savannah Harbor Parcel 5 and to rezone part of resort drive.
If approved, it will open the door for developers to begin realizing project goals on the nearly 30 acres of land.
“All of that will be dug out and developed. And they’ll get us a new marina developer in there to work the marina. And we’ll also have some other folks setting up a development in there. So we’re excited about where it’s going. It’s just, we’re changing the whole look of that looking across from the River," said Mayor DeLoach
The rezoning request is up for a second reading, meaning if it passes, it's rezoned.
At the April 25th meeting, Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez told council he spoke to a project representative to remind them the planned development needs to follow the City’s Complete Street Ordinance, which means any boulevard or street standards found in the city limits should apply to the project.
DeLoach said, “We got to hold strong on that because we’re trying to do that throughout our city as we go along and do anything, new developments or anything like that. We want to get that complete street idea in place, and develop from now on out with that in mind.”
