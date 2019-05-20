Local businesses donate to assist fallen officer’s family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hundreds honored army veteran, police officer, and father Kelvin Ansari this weekend at his funeral service, procession and burial.
Even with the formal celebrations of his life over, locals are making sure his family isn’t forgotten.
Inside of Nine Line Apparel, production of shirts honoring Savannah Police Sgt. Kelvin Ansari almost struggles to keep up with demand.
“We had over 120 shirts in store on Friday, and they are all gone except for maybe two or three,” said Amanda Herring with Nine Line Apparel.
The company created the specialty design with the help of Sgt. Ansari’s family, who will benefit from each one sold.
“100% of the proceeds, all of the proceeds, go to the 200 Club, who we are so grateful to, and they will direct those funds directly to Sgt. Ansari’s family,” said Herring.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is also donating all the money it raises to the family to pay off their mortgage.
Since the foundation announced it’s initial $100,000 donation last week, the community has already collected another $50,000.
“To date, we’re at $152,000," said Frank Siller, the Chairman and CEO of Tunnels to Towers Foundation. "We’re about halfway home. we’re very impressed at the reaction we’re getting from Savannah, but it doesn’t surprise me because I know the people of Savannah.”
As another order of Sgt. Ansari shirts is made, Herring hopes the visual reminder, monetary donations and meaning behind them help carry his family through this.
“We owe him a lot, more than we can give him, but we hope that this helps at least a little bit,” said Herring.
The Savannah Police Department is also collecting donations for the family.
A spokesperson says envelopes come in constantly, but SPD isn't opening them or tracking any kind of total.
She says this memorial will likely come down Monday or Tuesday.
Many businesses in the community are doing what they can to help the Ansari family.
Service Brewing Company donated sales from one of its beers during an event this past weekend.
They managed to raise almost $3,000 that will be donated to the family.
