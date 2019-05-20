Victim identified in fatal shooting in Liberty County

Victim identified in fatal shooting in Liberty County
May 20, 2019 at 4:07 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 10:06 AM

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Liberty County.

Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes confirmed to the Coastal News Service that deputies found a man lying dead in the driveway on the 600 block of Fleming Loop Road. Another man had to be taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

According to Sheriff Sikes, the victim has been identified as 51-year-old John Evers Jr., of Savannah.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.