Wildfire chances climb as temperatures rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As temperatures continue to climb into the upper 90′s and potentially even triple digits, the chances of wildfires start to increase.
Some of the most common fire starters include fireworks, camp fires, cookouts, and cigarettes.
Richmond Hill Fire Department Operations Chief Michelle Meacham says people need to be fire aware, and that the sea breeze here has the potential to carry fires much quicker.
She says not only is the heat extremely dangerous weather for fires, but for people as well. If people have to work outside, to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks and not to stay outside for long periods of time.
She does say when it comes to fire safety, little things can make a big difference. Be mindful of combustable items, even cigarette butts.
“When it is nice weather, we also have people that like to burn their yard trash and when doing that, time gets away from people when they’re inside, so we asked them to monitor all of their trash outside and what they’re doing, also disgarding of cigarette and making sure people do that properly because with it being so dry, one cigarette on the side of the road with start fires, grass fires on the interstate or roadway,” said Meachem.
She says if people are going to burn that they contact the Georgia forestry to make sure they are following all state and local ordiances and that conditons are safe to burn.
According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, a permit is required to burn yard debris. That includes piles of leaves, and debris from storms.
You can get a permit here.
