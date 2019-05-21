Asked and Answered: City of Savannah gives tips on reporting issues with residential recycling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of you in Savannah choose to recycle, but a lot of you also may be confused on what day the city is supposed to pick up your recycling. We got a couple questions from viewers about the schedule and what you can do if the city is late.
The biggest thing to remember is that the city picks up twice a month, not every other week, so there will be times when there’s a three-week gap in recycling.
The pickup dates vary based on your trash schedule. If your garbage is picked up on Monday or Tuesday, your recycling is picked up the first and third Monday or Tuesday of each month. If your garbage is picked up Wednesday or Thursday, recycling comes on the second and fourth Wednesday or Thursday.
Overall, the city’s sanitation director says they stick to schedule. Holidays can push them back a day. If they are late for some reason or have equipment issues, the city says they come back within 24 hours. The best thing to do if you have any issues with recycling or another city service is call 311.
“A lot of times people want to talk to someone in charge immediately, which is fine, because we will end up putting that back in 311 anyways. But when you call 311, it creates a work order number and you get a reference number, so you can follow up on the status of it,” said Gene Prevatt, the city of Savannah’s sanitation director.
One question people have if the city is late:: will you get a citation if you leave your recycling or trash can out? The answer is no. The sanitation department lets the code enforcement department know so they don’t issue tickets. If they do issue a ticket for some reason, call 311 and they waive the fee.
Here’s a link to their pickup calendar.
