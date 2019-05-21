Bill to connect rural areas to high-speed internet a “priority”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) -U.S. Congressman Scott Tipton of Colorado says connecting more rural residents to high-speed broadband internet has been a priority on Capitol Hill.
His latest bill wants to make sure the federal funds designated to expand broadband access are being managed correctly. Tipton says while funding might be available to help expand broadband access through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Federal Communications Commission, there needs to be more communication between the agencies.
“We’ve had a lot of programs and a real commitment out of Congress I believe to try and address broadband connectivity out into our rural areas," said Rep. Tipton. "But unfortunately we have some programs that are duplicative that we need to be able to address.”
He says the Rural Broadband Act would make sure resources aren’t being duplicated on a network and the funds are actually being used to expand access for multiple rural areas.
