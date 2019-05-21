Blond Ambition: Raiders’ dye guides team to title run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s said if you look good, you play good.
The Savannah Christian Raiders have the play part down, but the look? Even they know.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s a good look," laughs Savannah Christian senior Garrett Bradley. "I just think it’s necessary that we do it.”
Necessary as in baseball superstition necessary.
When the Raiders won a state title two years ago,several members of the team dyed their hair blond at the beginning of the state playoffs. Last year, they didn’t and the results showed.
The Raiders lost in the Elite Eight.
So when playoff time rolled around this year, there was only one possibility.
“We have to bring it back," says junior Kyle Hilton.
So off to the salon they went. Some chose a more tame look, while others went as wild as they could with it.
“I went whatever I thought would make me look less dumb," says sophomore infielder Joey White.
Meanwhile, others went for a more striking getup.
“I figured why not go all out," Hilton says. "I’ve forgotten what I look like with brown hair.”
Has the dye had any effect on how the Raiders pitch, or hit, or play the field? Of course not, but these blond bombers say it is more than just follicle foolery.
“It’s not an excuse for when we win, but I guess it is a confidence booster," says White. "We tell ourselves we’re going to play better because we dyed it blond.”
There have been plenty of reactions.
“Everyone at school kind of knew we were doing it,” says Hilton. "But when they finally saw it, it was like whoa.”
But the Raiders say another shot at a state championship has made it all worth it.
“It’s gotten us this far this year," says Bradley. "And it got us a ring two years ago. So I think we’re good with it.”
The Raiders face Tattnall Square Tuesday afternoon for the GHSA Class A-Private state baseball title. The first game begins at 5:00 at Grayson Stadium with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes afterward.
