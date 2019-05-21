Coastal Empire and Lowcountry communities prepare for Memorial Day

“Because of the kind of temperatures we’re looking at, it means water or maybe Gatorade. But alcohol and sodas tend to dehydrate you, and we don’t want that. It’s going to be rough enough this weekend,” said Cindy Seamon, the Fire and Life Safety Educator. “And the most important thing to do when you start seeing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, is get someone to the shade right away. Loosen any of their clothing, maybe a cool rag on their head. If it’s getting pretty intense you might want to think about calling 911, especially if someone’s elderly or not handling that heat well.”