Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-21-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through next week and temps will heat up to near record levels. Tonight will be mostly clear, lows near 70. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 10% rain chance, highs near 90. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 10% rain chance, highs near 90. Temps begin to warm up Friday and we have FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS to remind you to be heat smart. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot, highs in the mid 90s. Saturday through Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very hot, highs in the upper 90s to low 100’s.