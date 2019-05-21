Effingham Co. school children safe after bus fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Children on board an Effingham County school bus are safe after the bus caught fire on Monday afternoon.
The bus driver noticed an alarm going off and quickly attempted to contact the District’s transportation department. The bus engine shut off soon after and white smoke began to pour from underneath the hood.
The driver and a fellow employee immediately began to get students safely off the bus before the hood ignited. The fire department responded and extinguished the blaze. No students or employees were injured.
