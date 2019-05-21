Panera Bread franchisee presents check to Liberty Co. Relay for Life

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) -The Liberty County Relay for Life received a big check from one of the largest Panera Bread franchises in the country last Wednesday.
Covelli Enterprises presented a check for $3,000 to the organization that is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer.
The money comes as a result of their Receipts for Relay fundraising program. Any receipt submitted at Covelli.com/relay equaled 15% of the order total donated back to the Liberty Co. Relay for Life organization.
The company has been able to donate over $4,000 to the Liberty County community’s commitment to the battle against cancer.
“We are so proud to be supporting the passionate participants of Relay for Life through our Receipts for Relay program,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “Cancer touches so many lives, so it means everything to us to be to use our Panera cafes to support the work of the American Cancer Society and its mission to free the world of this disease.”
As of this check presentation, the Liberty County Relay for Life has been able to raise $61,492.15.
