Savannah PD, SWAT respond to situation at E 37th, Live Oak streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police and SWAT responded to a barricaded person at East 37th and Live Oak streets Tuesday afternoon.
Savannah Police had a portion of E 37th Street blocked off in the 1200 block.
According SPD, SWAT responded to the home around 1:40 p.m. due to concerns for a female’s safety after officers went to the home for a welfare check and the suspect barricaded himself in the home. Officers quickly entered the home and took the suspect into custody around 2:40 p.m. The female is safe.
