Seminar helps to educate Statesboro business owners on recognizing signs of domestic violence at work

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Some bosses in Statesboro got an eye-opening lesson on recognizing and helping those suffering from domestic violence on Tuesday.
A room full of Statesboro’s employers and business owners heard stories about abusive spouses and how if affects a victim 24 hours a day, even at work. Staff members from Safe Haven Domestic Violence shelter said abuse doesn’t always show up visibly in a black eye or bruises. It can be harassment and intimidation.
“Somebody could be getting tons of phone calls, getting tons of texts, somebody could be sitting in the parking lot the whole day,” said Kim Billings with Safe haven Shelter. “Someboy could be coming in aggresively and not leaving.”
A former law enforcement officer explained what employers can do. Business owners like Michelle Smith Lank asked questions about helping employees as well as regular customers.
“As an employer, I feel like it’s my responsibility now to know what those signs are and to offer the resources and help that are available,” said Lank.
Organizers said employers who’ll help vicitms of abuse get help can be as vital as knowing and using CPR. By helping an employee with domestic issues, it helps make a workplace safer for everyone else too.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.