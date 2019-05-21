Soldier killed in Afghanistan to be laid to rest in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A soldier from Hinesville killed in Afghanistan will be laid to rest Tuesday.
Spc. Miguel Holmes was killed in Afghanistan on May 6 after being wounded in a non-combat incident supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. That incident is now under investigation.
He's the fourth non-combat related casualty announced by the Department of Defense this year.
He will be buried at Anderson Cemetery in Hinesville directly after his funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Dorchester Funeral Home.
