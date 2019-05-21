Summer-Like Weather Continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s. It feels muggy this morning. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute west of Interstate 95.
Temperatures are forecast to warm (well) into the 80s by noon; peaking in the lower 90s this afternoon. Beaches remain in the low to mid-80s, under plenty of sunshine. An isolated shower, or two, may develop during the afternoon away from the water.
High pressure builds in over the next few days; eventually producing near-record heat heading into the long-weekend. Temperatures may peak near 100° Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Memorial Day looks hot and mostly dry.
