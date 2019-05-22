Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-22-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall just to our north tonight and dissipate Thursday. High pressure will begin to build over the area Friday into next week. Temps will remain well above average and near record levels. We have First Alert Weather Days in effect beginning Friday to remind people to be heat smart during any outside activities. Today will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for a shower, highs 84-96. Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 68-74. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 83-94. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Saturday through Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very hot, highs upper 90s to low 100s.