Elderly Hampton County man dies from injuries after assault

HAMPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny and assault that happened on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Pocotaligo Road in Hampton. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 84-year-old victim died from his injuries early Wednesday morning.
The Hampton County coroner says he is not identifying the man who died yet. He says his investigation could take some time, and it could be a couple of days before we know who that man is.
A person of interest has been detained.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department Crime Scene Unit was called to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 914-2200.
