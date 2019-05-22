Examining the truths and myths behind the MMR vaccine

“Over 90% of people who are susceptible to the measles who are exposed to an active case of the measles will develop a case of the measles. If a child went to his doctor’s office and had the measles and was in the exam room and left, even an hour and a half to two hours later, then the doctor brought in 10 people who were susceptible into that room, 9 of those people would get it even if it were two hours later after that person had left. That’s how contagious it is.”