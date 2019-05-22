Fundraiser held for Bulloch Co. Boys and Girls Club

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -The pool at Statesboro’s Splash in the Boro will have a crowd on Wednesday afternoon as volunteers will jump in to help a great cause.
The Mayor of Statesboro and others will take to that diving board later in the evening to raise money and awareness for the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County.
The club will be packed with 300 youngsters every day for the summer starting this Tuesday. Staff members say they’re constantly looking for ways to raise money to cover everything from utility bills to building repairs, even to pay workers. They borrowed the idea of the icebucket challenge and want people to understand that no donation is too small to matter.
“If we had 30,000 people in Bulloch County giving a dollar each, that’s a lot of money,” said Jill Trower with the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County.
They hope people will remember the club survives off donations, fundraisers and grants, but the grants often cover specific things and can’t go toward the everyday costs of helping young people learn, and grow.
