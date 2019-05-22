3 sent to hospitals after ‘shootout’ in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Three people are in the hospital after a shooting around 8: 30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 17 near Church Road at the railroad crossing in Hardeeville, S.C.
One was shot multiple times in the leg and back, while another was shot in the abdomen. The third person was injured as they tried to run away from the scene.
The Hardeeville Police Department is calling this a “shootout,” but say they’re still investigating how the situation started.
One person has been taken into custody, and police say they may be looking for more suspected shooters.
This is an ongoing investigation. Jasper County deputies are assisting.
