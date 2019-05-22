Law enforcement offers boating safety tips for summer

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the best places to be when temperatures rise is out on the water.
It's easy to make mistakes behind the wheel of a boat, even if you're an experienced captain. That's why local officials are promoting boating safety this week.
WTOC spoke with Lt. Joe George with the Bluffton Police Department to learn about ways to keep you and your family safe while boating.
Law enforcement agencies suggest boaters think before they drink. According to the BoatU.S. Foundation, almost half of all boating accidents include alcohol.
Those operating a boat while intoxicated are committing a federal offense, which could come with hefty fines. Some states have strong boating laws that come with some strong punishments.
Officials suggest you check your life jackets and make sure there are no tears in the fabric. If you see life jackets with holes, throw them out and purchase new ones.
Lots of people are expected to be out on the water over the Memorial Day weekend, and law enforcement agencies will be out in full force making sure people are being safe on the water.
For more on Boating Safety, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.