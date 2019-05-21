Lyft announces new features in an effort to increase passenger and driver safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lyft announced Tuesday that it would be adding a suite of new safety features and programs that will soon be available to drivers and passengers through their app.
These features include increased in-app license plate visibility, sexual harassment prevention education for drivers and riders, rider emergency assistance (where passengers can dial 911 directly if they feel unsafe) and mandatory feedback.
These new features are additions to the company’s preexisting features to help ensure rider and driver safety such as real-time ride tracking, criminal background and driving record checks for all driver-applicants that are re-run annually and in-app photos of the driver and vehicle.
Last month, Lyft announced continuous criminal monitoring and enhanced identity verification, both which are designed to strengthen the safety and security of the platform.
“Lyft is relentlessly focused on finding new ways to further strengthen safety measures on our platform,”Lyft’s Head of Trust & Safety Mary Winfield said. “Today, we’re glad to continue building on our commitment to safety by making it easier to identify your Lyft ride, get help in an unsafe situation, and ensure everyone in our community is held to the same standards.”
These new additions to Lyft’s app comes a few months after University of South Carolina student, Samantha Josephson, was killed allegedly by a man posing as her Uber driver.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.