Memorial Day Weekend may be hottest in more than 60 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A prolonged, significant, heat wave is in the First Alert Forecast. Memorial Day Weekend 2019 may be the hottest in more than 60 years!
An anomalous ridge of high pressure – sinking air- builds over the southeastern United States late in the work-week; squashing clouds that try to grow and forcing air to heat.
Inland afternoon temperatures may exceed 100° several days in a row. Even the city of Savannah may, officially, crack the century mark this weekend or next week.
Savannah’s record high temperatures –
- May 24: 98° in 2011
- May 25: 100° in 1953
- May 26: 100° in 1953
- May 27: 98° in 1989
- May 28: 96° in 1964
Savannah’s official high temperature is recorded, daily, at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Abnormally hot conditions are forecast to linger through the rest of May, before some relief arrives as we flip the calendar and begin June.
- - - - - - -
A side effect –
Drought conditions persist across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. A continued lack of rain, combined with heat, will worsen drought conditions through next week. Because of dry fuels, hot temperatures and lower afternoon humidity, the risk of wildfires is heightened.
- - - - - - -
Outdoor burning is discouraged.
The First Alert Weather Team asks that you remain alert to how you’re feeling and how your loved ones who are more susceptible to heat are dealing with extreme heat. Also, ensure that your pets are properly suited for the nasty conditions.
Alterations to the forecast are possible. Get any future updates, and heat alerts issued by the National Weather Service, in the WTOC Weather App and wtoc.com/weather.
