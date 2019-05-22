Millions expected to travel through Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) -AAA says this Memorial Day travel weekend will be the busiest on the roads since the company started tracking holiday travel, with hundreds of thousands flying out of the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
43 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home. About 37 million will be on the roads.
Thursday is expected to be the busiest day on Atlanta roadways. That will also likely be the busiest day on the roads over the next couple days.
The official travel period starts on Thursday and wraps up Monday.
The CDC was an interesting participant in Wednesday’s event in Atlanta.
One of their doctors talked about the travel and staying healthy, especially with the measles outbreak.
“Measles is also spreading globally at an increased rate in many countries including common summer travel destinations," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier. "The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from measles is by getting vaccinated.”
As always, give yourself time for delays when you travel.
