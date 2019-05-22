New city hall under construction in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) -The Mayor of Midway says they have been working for up to two years on building a new city hall and it is finally under construction.
The City of Midway currently shares office space in the Midway Mall, but soon their new staple in the community will be along Highway 84 and Charlie Butler Road.
They also hold council meetings in the courtroom of the police station on Oglethorpe Highway and they rent office space in the Midway Mall. Mayor Levern Clancy Junior says a new city hall has been a top priority for idway since 2011. The building will mainly feature the city council chambers and courtroom space. Other features of the building will include administrative offices and a place for people to pay their water bills. The mayor says he’s energized about Midway’s growth.
“We are really excited because right now we are in the mall area of Midway, but actually need our own building," said Mayor Levern Clancy, Jr. "Midway is growing and we are looking for more businesses to come and we welcome anyone to come to Midway that wants to open businesses.”
Mayor Clancy says they hope to start moving in by October.
