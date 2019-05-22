Parents of premature children seeing improvements through Memorial Health’s neonatal unit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Memorial Health is the only hospital in the Coastal Empire area with a level three neonatal intensive care unit.
Baby Blake just graduated out her incubator bed into a this bed three days ago. She’s showing improvements since she was born 39 weeks ago.
“She was born on February 5th," said Laura Koch, Blake’s mother. "My actual due date was May 28th. So, next week.”
Laura Koch and her husband Kevin didn't know what was going on in February but they came to Memorial Health to try to get some answers. Less than 24 hours later, Blake made her appearance.
“She was born weighing 15.9 ounces. So, just under a pound. It was something incredibly unexpected and happened very fast and something we weren’t prepared for.”
Now, Blake is over 4 pounds and improving everyday, with lots of help from Memorial.
“Within the 24 county area we are the only level three NICU," said Dr. Ben Mackowiak, Director of Neonatal Transport. "What that means is we offer specialized care for babies who need intensive care because of premature or respiratory issues or surgical needs.”
Dr. Mackowiak says the NICU fills a huge need in the community because it's the only one with the equipment to care for babies with complicated illnesses. They have 64 beds right now, but sometimes that is not enough.
“We are very close to 90 or 100% full most of the time and sometimes get over capacity and yes. Absolutely we need more beds to take care of these babies.”
In order to add beds to the unit they have to have approval by the state and submit a certificate of need which they are doing.
He says for now, they are working with what they have.
“Whenever they come in we make it work because obviously we need to serve our community but we have a need now for more beds.”
“If we didn’t have this and she had to go else where, she would have been transported, we would have been separated," said Koch. "I would have been in one hospital. She would have been in another.”
Laura says Blake has a long was to go but the word home is now making its way into conversations.
“At one point we didn’t know if we would ever hear those words and the fact that we know it’s going to be in the near future is amazing.”
