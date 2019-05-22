Raiders stymied, swept in state championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Christian’s offense just couldn’t get going against two of the best pitchers in the state, falling 11-0 and 11-1 in Tuesday’s GHSA Class A-Private state championship series.
In front of a large hometown crowd at Grayson Stadium, the Raiders couldn’t figure out Tattnall Square’s Brooks Gorman and Dawson Brown.
Making issues worse, Savannah Christian made six errors in a must-win Game 2.
It’s a frustrating end to a terrific season for the Raiders. Savannah Christian ends the 2019 season with a 28-9 record and as the state runners-up.
