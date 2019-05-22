Residential project petitioner addressing concerns of Skidaway Island residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -There is still some division among Skidaway Island residents when it comes to a 30-acre site.
A proposed project would put single family and multi-family housing along with an assisted living and memory care facility on the site off Green Island Road.
In the days since last week’s MPC meeting, one of the proposers of this mixed residential project says he's listened to the concerns, and compiled a list of some of the major issues and written a response to nearby neighborhoods in hopes of shedding light on what he believes this development could be, and do for the island.
Owner of LufBurrow Realty and petitioner of the project, Stephen LufBurrow, says he feels that the use he and his partners are proposing will have far less impact on the surrounding environment and neighborhoods than any of the other possible uses for the property.
"We want to mitigate as much of their concerns as we can. Their concerns are my concerns,” said LufBurrow.
In a letter sent to his neighbors in the South Harbor area, as well as The Landings, Lufburrow pointed out his family’s roots in the area, and said “With our development, you have a proven developer who has a major stake in South Harbor.” Later in the letter, Lufburrow wrote, “I want to design a quality development that will have far less impact than what I felt would inevitably happen if developed by someone else.”
Some concerns brought up at last week’s MPC meeting, and on signs posted around the island, include environmental impacts, water supply for the development and traffic. With regard to traffic, LufBurrow says the project team conducted a traffic study that determined their senior-residential community would cause about forty-percent less traffic than a multi-family development.
Lufburrow said, "A lot of people want answers today to exactly what will happen. There will be a traffic study that's done of that intersection, but it's not time for that yet. We have to get through this stage first."
The General Development Plan is back up for consideration at the June 4th MPC meeting.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.