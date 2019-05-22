Richmond Hill Police mourns retired Major’s passing

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -The Richmond Hill Police Department is yet again mourning the loss of one of its own.
The department says 75-year-old retired Major Gary Lee passed away Saturday at Memorial Health.
Major Lee lived most of his life in Richmond Hill and worked for the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office before working for the Police Department until his retirement.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday night from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral will be Thursday morning at 11, both at Carter Funeral Home.
