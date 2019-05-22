Savannah Police seek to identify shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who shoplifted items from Northern Tools on May 9.
At around 5:40 p.m., the suspect entered the store on the 7500 block of Abercorn Street and stole items before exiting through a rear emergency door.
Police describe the suspect as a white male approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build. During the incident, he wore a blue shirt, jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case or the suspect’s identity is asked to call detectives at 912-525-3100 x1076 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.