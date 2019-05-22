Second Harvest holding Drive Thru Food Distribution for low-income families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some families find it more difficult to put food on the table during the summer break, according to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. That’s why the organization is hosting a Drive Thru Food Distribution for low-income families on Thursday, May 23.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or while supplies last, at America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, located at 2501 E President Street in Savannah. It will be first come, first served. Income verification will be required with an EBT or WIC card.
Volunteers are needed to help out Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. to help bag produce and distribute food.
For additonal information, visit America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.