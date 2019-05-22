Significant Heat Wave This Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s feeling like a summer morning, out the door. Temperatures are in the 70s, for the most part, and conditions are muggy.
The breeze is nearly calm and patchy fog may form through the morning commute.
Under a few clouds, temps warm well into the 80s at noon. Temps peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon inland; mid-80s at the beach. An isolated shower, or two, may develop along the coastal counties this afternoon.
High pressure builds in over the next few days – leading to mostly dry and very hot conditions through the holiday weekend. Savannah may reach a high temperature of 100° Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day afternoons. Inland communities may exceed 105° this weekend.
Stay hydrated, find shade whenever possible and ensure that pets are remaining cool as well.
Have a great day,
Cutter