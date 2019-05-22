Wayne County woman accused of stealing senior class trip money pleads guilty

WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County woman accused of stealing money from high school seniors pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
Jackie Dean pled guilty to two counts of theft by conversions and one count of racketeering, which was based on 29 other felony charges where she took money from the senior class.
Dean is accused of collecting hundreds of dollars from individual members of the Wayne County High School senior class, totaling thousands from all members combined. She was supposed to book their senior cruise but kept almost all the money.
Dean has been sentenced to serve up to 270 days in jail. She will then be on probation for up to 10 years and also pay restitution.
The families that were in the courtroom today breathed a sigh of relief as Jackie Dean was sentenced to pay the price for stealing their senior trip money.
The chief assistant District attorney of Brunswick, John Johnson, says as of now, no money has been paid back to the victims.
“We do have as you may know a bank account that we froze that the GBI froze and some of that money will now be used to pay on the 30,000...36,000 that she has to pay. If she doesn’t pay it, she’s sentenced as a first offender which means that if she comes back on a revocation of her probation, she can be sentenced to the maximum in this case, which will be twenty years."
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.