Beach-goers could soon face hefty fine for going out onto Tybee Island sandbar

Although the city already has an ordinance that says you can’t go 50 yards off shore, committee members plan to add a fine to give the ordinance more teeth. City Manager Shawn Gillen says Wednesday night, there was an example of sandbar problems. He says they had cleared sandbar - and it was well past the tide shift - but the tide came back, and two swimmers swam out to the furthest part of the sand bar at the most dangerous time of the day. Only part of the sandbar was visible. Gillen says they had to put firefighters on jet skis to rescue them, and the swimmers could’ve easily drowned.