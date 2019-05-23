Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

If you have Monday off, get ready to go bananas with the Savannah Bananas! The team is hosting its 2019 Fan Fest at Grayson Stadium. This is free for the whole family. Kids can enjoy the Sun Country Kidz Zone, run the bases, and play catch with the team. Rock out with the famous Banana Band and watch batting practice. The players will also be signing autographs. Don’t worry about dinner. There’s all you can eat hot dogs, burgers, and much more.