Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and there’s plenty to do to celebrate.
You can enjoy Gullah culture, hang out with the Savannah Bananas, and most importantly, honor those who died serving our country.
The three-day holiday weekend is almost here, and on Saturday, you can remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Begin your weekend with the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s Savannah Mile - an event honoring fallen first responders and military.
“This run will be our 14th Annual Savannah Mile run starting at Forsyth Park. It’s a mile run all the way to Broughton Street, and we’ll have a celebration and awards ceremony in Johnson Square. It’s important we do raise the funds to always be there and take care of our families. We’re there as much as the families allow us to be, forever,” said Mark Dana, 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.
Also on Saturday, you can head to the Lowcountry for the Original Gullah Festival of Beaufort! This event celebrates South Carolina’s rich Gullah Culture. Enjoy storytelling, dancing, music, arts, crafts, food and more. The festival lasts three days with activities for the entire family.
If you have Monday off, get ready to go bananas with the Savannah Bananas! The team is hosting its 2019 Fan Fest at Grayson Stadium. This is free for the whole family. Kids can enjoy the Sun Country Kidz Zone, run the bases, and play catch with the team. Rock out with the famous Banana Band and watch batting practice. The players will also be signing autographs. Don’t worry about dinner. There’s all you can eat hot dogs, burgers, and much more.
We hope everyone has a happy and safe Memorial Day Weekend.
