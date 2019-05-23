Chatham EMS warning you to be heat smart this Memorial Day Weekend

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With record heat expected this Memorial Day Weekend, Chatham Emergency Services is urging people to protect themselves in the heat and for the holiday.
“There are some safety things that you want to keep in mind, because you don’t want something to go wrong that’s going to have a lasting impact."
Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer, so it’s important to think about fire safety, water safety, travel safety, and sun exposure.
“Sunglasses, hats, keep the sun off of you, and you won’t wake up looking burned with a second-degree burn or something the next day," said Chuck Kearns, Chatham EMS.
Chatham Emergency Services CEO, Chuck Kearns, says another thing to remember is to hydrate, and remember that drinking alcohol dehydrates you even more than you think.
“If you’re having a couple of beers with the barbecue, you want to drink some water also, and make sure the kids stay hydrated when they are out running around. Their bodies are more fragile when it comes to metabolic balancing," he said.
For the unofficial start to summer, many of you may kick it off with a grill out, but just remember, there’s an elevated fire risk this weekend, and Kearns says to remember not to leave a grill unattended.
“If you have an outdoor fire, and the embers blow in the wind, you could easily start a brush fire," Kearns said.
Kearns says don’t brush off the fact that travel safety is also a safety measure everyone needs to take.
“There’s a lot of people on the road, and there’s a lot of opportunities for things to go wrong. Always wear your seatbelt. Make sure kids are in their car seat.”
