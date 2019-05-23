Clark Street in Eastern Liberty Co. closed as officials investigate what appears to be explosives devices

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal News Service says Clark Street in Eastern Liberty County is closed due to what appears to be explosive devices at a home, Thursday night.
Authorities are currently on the scene of a home on the 300 block of Clark Street. The area is blocked off at this time.
Officials are waiting for the GBI Explosives Team as well as the Fort Stewart Explosive Ordinance Team to arrive to determine if the devices are live or if they are training devices.
