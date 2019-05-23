Crash blocks EB 204 just past Veterans Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are in the hospital after a wreck took place on GA-204 just before the Forest River Bridge, Thursday afternoon.
Officials say an SUV flipped several times and ran off the road into the marsh. One victim was trapped inside and two others were injured.
An off-duty firefighter happened to be driving by when the wreck happened. He assisted the victims while Savannah Fire Rescue was en route. Crews responded within two minutes. Firefighters extricated the trapped man from the vehicle.
Chatham County Police say drivers should still expect major traffic delays or choose an alternate route.
The Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate.
The conditions of those involved is unknown at this time.
