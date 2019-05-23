Crews responding to semi fire on I-95 near GA 204 exit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews responded to semi fire on Interstate 95 near the GA 204 exit Thursday morning.
A public information officer for Chatham County told WTOC that all three lanes of southbound I-95 are closed due to the fire. At 7:10 a.m., it was reported that all lanes could be closed for another 45 minutes.
A Chatham County Police Department officer at the scene says that the driver of the semi is OK. At this time, officials are not sure what caused the fire.
The WTOC Traffic Tracker is at the scene and we will provide updates as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.