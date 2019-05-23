Eagles plan to “shock the world” at NCAA Championships

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern men’s golf team knows they don’t enter the NCAA Championships with the same kind of name recognition as some of the teams they’ll compete against this weekend.
All the sport’s blue bloods, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Arizona State, and the like, will all be there.
While the Eagles may not have that kind of pedigree, the blue and white can hold up what they’ve done this season with anyone.
Southern has three wins this year, and the Eagles say they have just as good a chance this weekend as the rest of the field.
“We know that our best golf is capable of competing with anybody in the country," says senior Steven Fisk. "We know that. Others may not, but hopefully we’ll be able to have our best stuff and show everybody something.”
“There’s a lot of programs that have had phenomenal seasons. We’re one of them," says head coach Carter Collins. “We’re not going to back down to anybody. This team is hungry. This team is talented. They’re competitive. They’re hard working and they deserve everything they get.”
Not many folks are going to pick Georgia Southern to win the national title. Most won’t be picking the Eagles to be in the hunt. But Collins and the team say that’s just fine with them.
"That’s our goal: we want to shock the world,” Collins says.
The first round of play begins for the Eagles Friday morning at 8:40 on the 10th tee. Southern is paired in the first two rounds with Ohio State and SMU.
