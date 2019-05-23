Fisk, Collins earn top Sun Belt golf honors

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles golf team added plenty of hardware to their collection in 2019, winning three tournaments.
Now there are a few more things making their way to the Eagles’ trophy case.
Senior Steven Fisk is the Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Year for the second straight year, and head coach Carter Collins is the conference’s coach of the year for the second time.
Fisk further added to his resume as the best player in program history with the honor and his third career All Sun Belt First-Team selection. The Stockbridge, GA native shot par or better in 72% of his rounds this season and was the Sun Belt Conference Tournament low medalist for the second time in his career.
Fisk won six tournaments this season to bump his career total to nine to pass Jodie Mudd for most all-time in Georgia Southern history. He is a finalist for the Haskins Award and a semifinalist for the Jack Nicklaus Award.
Collins earned Coach of the Year honors for the second time in his five seasons in Statesboro. The Eagles advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2010 after advancing out of the Stanford regional.
Fisk and Collins weren’t the only two Eagles honored by the Sun Belt Conference. Freshman Ben Carr was named an All Sun Belt Second-Team selection while junior Jake Maples is on the third team.
The Eagles tee off at the NCAA Championships Friday at 9:40 a.m. on the 10th tee at The Blessings Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Southern will be paired with Ohio State and SMU in the first two rounds.
