Flying this summer? You’re not alone as TSA expects to set records

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting a record number of people to travel by air this summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.
“This summer we’re expecting to screen over 2.7 million travelers on peak days,” said TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell.
With a 4% increase expected over last summer’s travel, it’s expected that 263 million passengers and crew are projected to pass through security checkpoints.
That’s 10 million more than last summer and TSA is expected to set records for the highest number of people passing through checkpoints for a single day, and a single week.
According to a news release from TSA, “During the same period last year, TSA screened 250,918,233 passengers and crew, which included nine of the top 10 busiest weeks in its history during the summer season.”
TSA officials said they prepared for the summer surge by adding 2,000 additional officers, and increased overtime budgets by 20% to meet scheduling demands, and have deployed additional canine teams in screening areas.
