Georgia tag offices set to close for system upgrades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia's tag offices are gearing up for an upgrade with their software system.
The new Georgia DRIVES is expected to help the state enhance customer service throughout its tag offices.
Because of the new system, the state has to close all tag offices Friday, May 24 – Monday, May 27. But, some offices are closing earlier than that.
The Chatham County Tag Office locations near Eisenhower Drive, Police Memorial Drive, and Johnny Mercer Boulevard, will lock their doors Friday at noon. They plan to remain closed until Tuesday morning. The closure is due to the new system upgrade being implemented statewide.
The Chatham County Tax Commissioner says once completed, the new system will allow more online features for customers and allow the state to produce documents, like titles, faster.
If you don't make it to the tag office before they close, the county tax commissioner says don't panic. Because of the upgrade and having to close, the tag office will work with you once they reopen.
Again, all tag offices will be closed Friday and Monday, but some other offices will also have special hours Thursday and/or Tuesday of next week. Effingham County will close Thursday and reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bryan County will open during regular business hours Thursday and reopen Tuesday at noon. Those living in other surrounding counties should contact their tag office to see about their hours of operation.
The Department of Driver Services will not be affected.
For more information about Georgia DRIVES, click here.
