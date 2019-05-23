Highway 80 causes headaches for Tybee Island

According to Mayor Buelterman’s Facebook Wednesday- there is no timeline on the construction start date of the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges replacement project and for the repaving work, crews are about two-thirds of the way finished on a 60 day contract and the city has asked for an expected completion date. That post read, “The work done yesterday that impacted traffic is complete. There are not expected to be any delays today. That work was boring work being done in preparation for the bridge replacement project. The crew went out overnight to complete the boring work. There is no timeline on the construction start date of the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges replacement project. GDOT did not advise us of the work that backed up traffic yesterday. They have apologized and committed to ensuring we have a heads up on any future work that could impact traffic. As for the repaving work, they are about 2/3 finished on a 60 day contract. We have asked for an expected competition date. We will advise once we when we get a firm completion date.”