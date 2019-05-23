Jewish Educational Alliance celebrates 107 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah’s Jewish Educational Alliance celebrated 107 years on Wednesday.
They focused on highlighting volunteers of the year at their annual meeting.
Also, board members and staff explain how their programs are doing and how their facilities are holding up.
The President of the JEA says their main building was built in the 1950s and improvements are certainly needed.
“We are constantly dealing with struggling with the size of the building and maintenance of the building," said Robyn Carroll, president of the JEA. "We’ve done some work on our pool this summer to get it up and running for camp which we are very excited about because the campers swim everyday.”
Camp registration is open.
