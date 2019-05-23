2019 Memorial Day events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several events are happening around the area this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday.
-Monday, May 27, 11:30 a.m. - The Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Glennville will hold its annual Memorial Day Observance at the facility’s ceremonial area, 8819 U.S. Highway 301 North (30427). Open to the public.
-Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division are supporting the following Memorial Day events:
- May 26, 6 p.m. - The Savannah VVA Memorial Day Ceremony - 3rd ID provides a firing party, and the 3rd ID Band Brass Quintet provides patriotic music, Emmet Park, Bay Street, Savannah.
- May 27, 10 a.m. - The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team chaplain and a firing party, is participating in the Sun City Memorial Day Ceremony.
- May 27, 10 a.m. - Col. Jason Wolter, Stewart-Hunter commander, is the featured speaker, along with a color guard and firing party at the Annual American Legion Post 184, Bonaventure Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony.
- May 27, 11 a.m. - Hinesville American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony – Maj. Gen. Lee Quintas, 3rd Infantry Division commander, is the featured speaker, the 3rd ID Color Guard, 3rd ID Jazz Band and bugler.
- May 27, 11 a.m. - American Legion Post 500, Laurel Grove Cemetery, Savannah, Memorial Day Ceremony - The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team provides a firing party and color guard.
- May 27, 11 a.m. - City of Richmond Hill Memorial Day Ceremony – Col. Mike Adams, Commander 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is the featured speaker, along with a color guard and firing party.
- May 27, 11:30 a.m. - The Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville Memorial Day Ceremony - the 3rd ID. Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion provides the featured speaker, along with a color guard, and firing party.
- May 27, 3 p.m. - Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 3563, Vidalia Memorial Day Ceremony - the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team provides the featured speaker, along with a color guard and bugler.
- May 27, 6:45 p.m. - Lt. Col. Ken Dwyer, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander is the featured speaker at the St. Simons Island Rotary Club Memorial Day Ceremony.
