NOAA releases their 2019 Hurricane Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Ready or not we are getting closer to the official start of hurricane season. NOAA has released their 2019 Hurricane Season Outlook. They are predicting 9-15 named storms, 4-8 hurricanes and 2-4 major hurricanes.
There is a 40% chance for a near normal season, 30% chance for an above average season and 30% for a below average season.
NOAA looks at many factors to determine their seasonal forecast. This year there are some competing factors. El Nino is expected to persist and this would tend to limit development of tropical systems. Above normal sea surface temps and an enhanced west African monsoon would lead to increased tropical development.
