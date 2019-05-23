Proud to be a GA Farmer: Ray Sanders, Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A second generation farmers in Bulloch County proves that you can come home again.
He went from the farm to the classroom, then back to an even bigger operation.
This time of year kicks Ray Sanders’ work into high gear. In his first career, it would be winding down. He graduated University of Georgia in 2016 with a degree in agriculture, but headed to Colorado to teach high school.
“I love agriculture, but I also love educating people about where their food comes from, so I decided to be an Ag teacher and FFA advisor,” Sanders said.
He taught one year there and one year back in Georgia, but farm life pulled him back to Bulloch County. In some ways, he’s still educating.
“I’m still doing it by having the U pick/We pick farm. People get to pick watermelons for the first time in their life and see where peanuts actually come from,” he said.
He and his family bought out a neighboring farmer, and Ray is now in charge of produce crops like watermelons, cantaloupes, and other row crops like corn and more.
“There’s a lot more at risk and at stake, but you do it because you love it. I miss teaching sometimes, but being a farmer is where my passion is,” Sanders said.
He’s glad that he can teach people about agriculture, even while he’s growing the food they eat. That opportunity makes Ray Sanders Proud to Be a Georgia Farmer.
